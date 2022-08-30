A pair of first-time matchups are on the schedule this week in Progressland where five of the six area teams go on the road..
Curwensville travels to Juniata Valley to face the Hornets for the first time in program history, while Moshannon Valley makes the long trip to Berlin to tangle with Berlin Brothersvalley in the first-ever matchup for the schools.
Clearfield is also on the road this week as it heads to Bald Eagle Area for the 50th meeting between the Mountain League rivals.
Philipsburg-Osceola is also in a long-standing Mountain League clash as it welcomes Huntingdon to town for the 61st matchup of the programs.
Glendale visits Bellwood-Antis for the 25th and last time as ICC foes with the Blue Devils moving to the LHAC next season.
West Branch also hits the road, traveling to Everett in a battle of Warriors.
Here are capsule looks at each game:
Clearfield (0-1) at Bald Eagle Area (0-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The teams have split the last four meetings, but Clearfield holds a 30-19 series lead. The Bison won seven straight between 2010 and 2016.
LAST MEETING: The Clearfield defense sacked freshman QB Carson Nagle eight times and pitched a 21-0 shutout last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BEA’s Kahale Burns, Tre Greene and Nagle. Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, Brady Collins and Will Domico.
LAST WEEK: JUNIATA 20, CLEARFIELD: 7: The Bison had to take the long trip to Mifflintown two days in a row due to lightning on opening night and dropped a 13-point decision to the Indians, who got 198 yards passing from QB Aaron Kanagy. TROY: 20, BALD EAGLE AREA 9: Nagle was picked off four times, and Troy running backs combined for 226 yards on the ground, keyed by a 98-yarder by Charles Oldroyd.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “They have a lot of talent,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “They might be the most talented team on our schedule. They have a lot of speed and good skill people. We have to make some plays in the secondary and try to limit their run game.
Curwensville (1-0) at Juniata Valley (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: The teams have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Chris Fegert, Chase Irwin and Dan McGarry. Juniata Valley’s Reid Edwards, Andrew McMonagle and Jacob Rodkey.
LAST WEEK: CURWENSVILLE 34, MEYERSDALE 18: The Golden Tide overcame four turnovers as quarterback McGarry ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to help Curwensville pull away in the second half. JUNIATA VALLEY 23, GLENDALE 12: McMonagle racked up 137 yards on 28 carries and scored two TDs to lead the Hornets to the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “On defense, we must stop the run better,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We have to win on first down versus run plays and set our defense up for success. On offense, we must secure the ball better and continue to improve in the pass game.”
Glendale (0-1) at Bellwood-Antis (0-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Blue Devils lead the series 23-1 and have pitched three consecutive shutouts over the Vikings. Glendale’s lone win came in 1980.
LAST MEETING: Bellwood-Antis blanked the Vikings 42-0 last season as it ran for 247 yards and six touchdowns.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Logan Cree, Zeke Dubler and Mason Peterson. Bellwood-Antis’ Ethan Norris and Gavin Ridgeway.
LAST WEEK: JUNIATA VALLEY 23, GLENDALE 12: The Vikings turned the ball over four times and managed just 109 yards of total offense in the loss. TYRONE 27, BELLWOOD-ANTIS 12: Ridgeway threw for 103 yards and ran for 76, but the Blue Devils fell behind their rivals 21-0 midway through the second quarter and couldn’t rally.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We are expecting a physical game and know that we need to be mentally ready to go,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Week 1 was bittersweet; we played well at times, especially defensively. But we had too many mental errors. When you make mental errors and don’t take care of the football against teams like Juniata Valley or Bellwood, they will take advantage of it. I know what we are capable of and we are excited for this opportunity. I expect us to come out focused and with fire in our eyes.”
Moshannon Valley (0-1) at Berlin Brothersvalley (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: The teams have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart, Levi Knuth and Sam Shipley. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh, Cooper Huston and Pace Prosser.
LAST WEEK: TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 28, MO VALLEY 14: The Knights led 14-8 with 8:53 left in the third quarter, but Tussey scored the final 20 points of the game. Mo Valley turned the ball over five times in the loss. BERLIN BROTHERSVALLEY 42, CONEMAUGH VALLEY 0:The Mountaineers scored three touchdowns in each of the first and second quarters on the way to the rout. Prosser threw for two TDs and ran for two more.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “The key for us is going to be our secondary and slowing down the passing game,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
Huntingdon (0-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bearcats lead the series 42-14-4, but the Mounties have taken the last two matchups.
LAST MEETING: Ben Gustkey hit Nick Johnson for a 69-yard TD in the second quarter of last year’s game and the Mountie defense stopped the Bearcats deep in their territory late in the game to preserve a 7-6 win.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Huntingdon’s Tyler Long, Eric Mykut and Ashton Steele. P-O’s Dayton Barger, Ben Gustkey, Jakodi Jones and Sam McDonald.
LAST WEEK: MOUNT UNION 7, HUNTINGDON 0: The Trojans scored the only points of the game in the first quarter and held on to shut out their rivals. PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 49, WEST BRANCH 20: Gustkey and McDonald each scored two touchdowns on the ground as the Mounties piled up 335 yards rushing on the way to the 29-point victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Ball security, being physical on the line of scrimmage with the offensive and defensive lines and consistent secondary play are the keys,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said.
West Branch (0-1) at Everett (0-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The teams have split the last four meetings, but Everett holds an 11-8 edge in the series.
LAST MEETING: West Branch scored a 14-6 decision in 2019.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Kyle Kolesar and Wyatt Schwiderske. Everett’s Gaven Brown and Sid Grove.
LAST WEEK: PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 49, WEST BRANCH 20: The Warriors defense gave up almost 400 yards of offense and were outscored 21-0 in the second half. CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 19, EVERETT 14: The Warriors led until late in the third quarter when Claysburg scored on a 29-yard pass play. Brown rushed for 89 yards (78 in the first half) on 18 carries.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to be better in all phases of the game,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “All players need to be focused on doing their individual jobs that put us in position to win the football game.”