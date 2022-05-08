The Penn State University Athletic Conference announced its All-Conference teams on Thursday, and Penn State DuBois was well represented in both baseball and softball.
On the softball side, there was one 10-team conference this year with East and West Divisions not being used.
Penn State DuBois, which finished in fourth place (12-6, 17-19 overall), had one major award winner in senior Lizzy Scott, who took home Pitcher of the Year honors. She was the East Division Pitcher of the Year last season.
Scott is 13-9 on the season with 14 complete games and sports a 3.42 ERA with a conference-leading 138 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings.
She’s hitting .320 (16-for-50) with two doubles, nine RBIs, 11 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Scott was PSU DuBois’ lone First Teamer this year, but the squad had three Second Team selections in senior Skylar Ceprish (infielder), freshman Abby Pentz (outfield) and junior Paige Pleta (utility).
Scott and Ceprish are West Branch graduates, while Pentz is a Curwensville alum.
Ceprish, now a three-time All-Conference pick, is hitting .336 (39-for-116) with eight doubles, three triples, 25 RBIs and 26 runs scored. She leads or is tied for the team lead in runs, hits and doubles and is second in RBIs.
Pentz enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign and leads the team in batting average (.380, 38-for-100), RBIs (28) and triples (5) to go along with five doubles and 25 runs scored. She ranked second in hits and runs.
Pleta proved to be a key player in her return to the diamond for PSU DuBois. She played in six games two years ago before the season was cancelled before missing last season.
All she did was hit .345 (39-for-113) and tie Ceprish for the team lead in hits and doubles (8). She had 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored, which both rank second on the squad.
Senior Cayleigh Huffman was the team’s recipient of the John Fritz Sportsmanship Award.
The Player of the Year award was shared by Mont Alto’s McKenna Sas and Schuylkill’s Meghan Stokes, while PSU Beaver’s Chloe Coleman was tabbed Newcomer of the Year. Coach of the Year honors went to Schuylkill’s Darle Cresswell.
Penn State DuBois was knocked out of the PSUAC Tournament last week and now must wait and see if it receives a bid to this year’s Small College World Series, which will once again be played at Heindl Field later this month.
On the baseball side, West Division regular season champion Penn State DuBois won two of the major awards handed out and landed six All-Conference selections — five on the First Team.
One of those major awards was a first for the program, as senior Dan Stauffer became the first PSU DuBois player to earn West Division Player of the Year honors.
The fact Stauffer is the first to win that award might be a bit surprising to many given the program’s success at both the PSUAC and national level since its revival in 2016. DuBois is the three-time reigning PSUAC Tournament and USCAA Small College World Series champions, with neither event being held in 2020 when COVID-19 wiped out the season.
Stauffer is more than deserving of the award — not only for the leadership he provides but the stats he puts up while playing multiple positions (catcher, outfielder, pitcher) for PSU DuBois.
Stauffer is hitting .442 (42-for-95) with nine doubles, one triple nine home runs, 30 doubles and 33 runs scored. He leads the team in each of those categories except doubles and triples.
Conference-wise, he leads the PSUAC in homers, ranks second in average and RBIs and third in hits.
Stauffer also serves as the team’s closer when needed and has thrown 5 2/3 innings, sporting a 3.18 ERA with seven strikeouts.
The other major award is one Penn State DuBois has had a strangle hold on, as head coach Tom Calliari was tabbed the PSUAC Coach of the Year for the fifth time in six seasons (excluding 2020) since DuBois returned to the diamond. The lone season he didn’t win it was last year when PSU Mont Alto’s Shawn Kissell took the honor.
Penn State DuBois went 14-1 in conference play (23-10 overall), the best record in either division, to win the West Division crown and earn a top seed for the conference tournament. The team won its playoff opener and resumed tourney play Sunday at Showers Field against Penn State Brandywine, winning the game 2-0 to move into the tourney championship.
Stauffer (catcher) is joined on the West Division First Team by four teammates — sophomore Taylor Boland (pitcher), junior Tyler Yough (infield), sophomore Brett Beith (outfield) and junior Cory Lehman (utility).
With the graduation of standouts Brandon Orsich, who is now on the coaching staff, and Toner Corl, Boland became the ace of the pitching staff this season.
He is 7-0 in nine starts on the season and sports a 3.11 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. Boland, who has one complete game, leads the PSUAC in wins and ranks fifth in ERA, second among West pitchers.
Yough has really come into his own for DuBois this season and has anchored down the third base spot.
He sports a .411 average (30-for-73) with eight doubles, a team-high three triples and three homers. He also has 23 RBIs and is tied for the team lead in runs with Stauffer at 33.
Beith, a great defensive player in center, is hitting .304 (24-for-79) with five doubles, two triples, four triples, 29 RBIs and 27 runs. He is second on the team with 14 stolen bases.
Lehman, like Stauffer, can play where needed for DuBois — with his two primary positions being either first base or catcher.
The junior has a .372 average (35-for-94) with nine doubles, one homer, 21 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
Penn State DuBois also had one Honorable Mention selection in infielder/pitcher Trevor Hanna. The senior is hitting .291 (25-for-86) with a team-high 13 doubles to go along with 22 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
Hanna also is 4-0 on the mound with a 3.77 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. He tossed two complete games in the regular season.
Senior catcher Luke Salvo was PSU DuBois’ recipient of the John Fritz Sportsmanship Award.
Penn State Mont Alto’s Zach Garlin was voted West Division Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season, while Greater Allegheny’s Vincent Martin was named West Division Newcomer of the Year.