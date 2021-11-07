The Clearfield and Glendale football teams each picked up postseason wins on Friday. The playoff victory was old hat for the Bison, who won their 14th District 9 title with the 49-27 victory over St. Marys, it’s second class AAA title game win in a row over the Flying Dutch.
The Vikings, meanwhile, picked up just their second playoff win in program history when they held off Penns Manor 16-12.
Curwensville’s other playoff team, Curwensville, saw its season end with a 46-27 loss to Smethport in the D-9 class A quarterfinals. But the Golden Tide did set a pair of single-season records as Ty Terry set the new reception standard and Dan McGarry broke the completion mark.
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 341 yards in the Tide’s loss to Smethport. McGarry tossed three touchdown passes and an interception and finished his junior campaign with 2,334 yards, while completing 174 of his 291 passes.
2. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns, hitting on 12 of his 14 pass attempts in the Bison’s win over the Dutch. Billotte also ran the ball 12 times for 59 yards and three scores.
1. Glendale’s Suds Dubler ran for 152 yards on 22 carries, much of the yardage coming as the wildcat quarterback, and scored on runs of 12 and 4 yards to lead the Vikings over Penns Manor. He also went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Dubler now has 1,030 yards.
2. Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal also hit the 1,000-yard milestone for the season after carrying 17 times for 129 yards and a 6-yard score. McGonigal’s season rushing total is 1,014 yards.
3. Curwensville’s Thad Butler picked up 67 yards on five carries, while also catching four passes for 79 yards and a 54-yard TD reception.
1. Curwensville’s Ty Terry hauled in six passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 73-yard score in the second quarter that gave the Tide a 20-18 lead and a 44-yarder in the third that got his team to within 6 of the Hubbers, 30-24.
2. Clearfield’s Karson Kline had six receptions for 115 yards and caught touchdowns of 43, 22 and 20 yards. Kline has 49 catches for 978 yards on the season.
3. Bison Nate Natoli caught five balls for 71 yards in the Bison win.
1. Kline picked off St. Marys quarterback Christian Coudriet in the end zone to thwart the Dutch on the game’s opening drive.
2. Bison defensive lineman Hayden Kovalick recovered a Coudriet fumble late in the first half to set up Clearfield at the Dutch 2. Billotte scored on the next play to give the Bison a 35-13 lead at the half.
Golden Tide senior Ty Terry set the Progressland single-season record for receptions with his performance against Smethport. Terry’s 68 catches is the new mark, eclipsing the old record of 62, which was set in 2006 by Clearfield’s Adam Jury. His 1,115 receiving yards is fourth most and just two behind Clearfield’s Trey Jordan (2012). Bison Wes Dahlem (1994) holds the Progressland record for single-season receiving yards with 1,349.
McGarry also set a new Progressland single-season record, passing Clearfield’s Chad Kroell for most completions in a season. McGarry has 174, seven more than Kroell in his record-setting 1994 season. McGarry’s 2,334 yards is fourth most in Progressland history behind Kroell (3,224), and Bison Isaac Rumery (2643 in 2017 and 2526 in 2018).