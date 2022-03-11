HERSHEY — Progressland sent a small five-man contingent to the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships, but that group enjoyed a strong opening day Thursday in Hershey as all but one kept alive their hopes of winning a state medal.
That quintet combined to go 4-3 on the day, with the trio of West Branch’s Landon Bainey (113 pounds) and Glendale brothers Zeke (160) and Suds Dubler (172) winning their opening bouts to reach today’s quarterfinals.
Curwensville’s Jake Carfley (113) went 1-1 at stay alive in the consolation bracket, while Glendale’s Britton Spangle went 0-2 in his first trip to Hershey.
Bainey (38-1), a sophomore ranked No. 5 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, put together a dominant first round match against Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Cooper Feltman (18-17).
He got started with a takedown just 22 seconds into the bout, then added a pair of backpoints just the midway point. He added three more nearfall before the end of the period for a 7-0 lead.
Bainey wasted little finishing off Feltman in the second period after choosing neutral.
He took down Feltman 20 seconds in, then turned him twice — scoring three nearfall each time — to finish off a 15-0 technical fall in 2:45.
Next up for Bainey in the quarterfinals is sixth-ranked Deven Jackson (32-3), a senior from West Perry who was a fourth-place medalist two years ago. Jackson beat Danville junior Blake Sassaman, 8-1, in his opener on Thursday.
As for the Dubler Brothers, both made quick work of their opponents with first-period falls.
Zeke Dubler (36-3), a junior ranked fifth in the state, decked Reynolds’ freshman Vito Gentile (29-17) in 1:06 in their 160-pound first round bout.
With the pin, Dubler advanced to face Bishop McDevitt senior Anthony Glessner (33-10), who picked up a pair of wins Thursday.
Glessner beat Fort Cherry freshman Braedon Welsh, 7-3, in a pigtail bout, then notched a 2-0 win against Northeast Regional champ Robbie Schneider (44-4), a junior from Lackawanna Trail.
Older brother Suds Dubler (37-3), a senior who also is ranked No. 5 at 172, needed a 1:38 to pin Reynolds’ junior Jalen Wagner (31-10) in their first round bout.
The Viking now wrestles Northeast champ Garrett Garcia (36-3), a sophomore from Southern Columbia, in a battle of returning state qualifiers in today’s quarterfinals.
Garcia, ranked third in the state, pinned Berks Catholic sophomore Gabriel Davis (33-9) in his first round bout.
Spangle saw his breakout junior campaign come to end Thursday with his two losses, which put his final record at 34-14.
He squared off against Eisenhower senior Cael Black (33-4), ranked No. 6 in the state, in a 215-pound pigtail bout, and Black pinned the Viking in 2:53.
Spangle was then pinned again in the first round of consolations, this time by Saucon Valley senior Dante Mahaffey (27-2) in 36 seconds. Mahaffey was decked in his first round bout by Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty in 3:33.
Carfley (25-8), who is in the 113-pound bracket with Bainey, dropped his first round bout to Bald Eagle Area sophomore Lucas Fye (31-8), who pinned the Golden Tide senior in 3:55 while leading 5-0.
Fye came in ranked No. 12 in the state and Carfley No. 12.
Carfley bounced back with a hard-fought 3-2 win in the consy bracket against Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum (26-11) to reach Day 2 in his first trip to states.
After a scoreless first period, Carfley opened the scoring with an escape just before the midway point of the second period. Holderbaum then took down Carfley to go up 2-1, but the Tide senior countered with a reversal late in the period to go back on top 3-2.
Holderbaum chose bottom in the third but never got out as Carfley rode him the entire two minutes to finish off the victory.
Holderbaum was ranked 13th in the state.
Next up for Carfley is Mifflinburg senior Brady Struble (32-9).
Class AA action resumes today at 9 a.m. with the quarterfinals and two rounds of consolations.
The semifinals will be held in the night session at 7:30 p.m.