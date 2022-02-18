ALTOONA — Philipsburg-Osceola had a strong showing on Day 1 of the 2022 District 6 class 2A Wrestling Championships Friday at Altoona Fieldhouse.
The Mounties got six wrestlers into this morning’s semifinal round and still have 11 of their 12 entrants alive in the tournament. P-O sits in second place in the team standings with 90 points, just four behind first-place Forest Hills.
Nick Coudriet (120), Scott Frantz (126), Marcus Gable (132), Austin Foster (145), Luke Hughes (152) and Chase Klinger (285) earned their way to the semifinals, going a combined 11-0 with eight pins.
Frantz, Foster and Klinger each pinned both their opponents, while Gable notched a pin and a major decision. Coudriet wrestled just once, securing a fall, after getting a bye in the Round of 16. Hughes gutted out a pair of close decisions (3-1, 1-0).
Five other Progressland wrestlers will join the six Mounties in the semifinals.
Glendale’s George Campbell (132), Zeke Dubler (160) and Suds Dubler (172). Moshannon Valley’s David Honan (215) and West Branch’s Landon Bainey (113) also earned their spots in the semifinals.
Progressland’s 11 semifinalists have also clinched a berth in the Southwest Regional Tournament. The Top 6 placewinners advance and making it to the semis guarantees no worse than a sixth-place finish.
Campbell, both Dublers, Bainey and Honan all went 2-0 with two falls on Friday. Suds Dubler had a tech fall and a pin and the other four all had two pins.
In addition to the 11 local athletes still vying for a spot on the top of the podium, 20 more remain in the consolation brackets, each needing a pair of wins to make it to the consey semis and punch their tickets to regionals.
The Black Knights lead the way with six in consolations in Autumn Shoff (106), Luke Yarger (126), Jalen Kurten (145), Austin Shoff (152), Niko Smeal (189) and Connor Williams (285).
Yarger, Smeal and Williams went 1-1 on Saturday, while Austiin Shoff and Jalen Kurten both went 3-1 in more heavily-populated brackets. Kurten and Austin Shoff have already survived two elimination bouts. Shoff, the 15th seed, took second-seeded Hughes to the limit in a 3-1 loss in their Round of 16 matchup.
The Mounties have four in the consolation rounds in Sam McDonald (106), Hunter Kephart (113), Nate Fleck (138), Jimmy Richtscheit (160) and Dom Shaw (189). McDonald, Kephart and Shaw all went 1-1, while the 16h-seeded Fleck is 3-1.
West Branch still has Hunter Schnarrs (132), Aaron Myers (145), John Myers (152), Logan Folmar (172) and Billy Bumbarger (215) looking to advance through the consolation bracket.
Aaron Myers is 3-1 with three falls. The other remaining Warriors are each 1-1.
Glendale’s Ryder Krise (113), Zach Vereshack (126), Dayton Johnson (138) and Britton Spangle (215) round out the area wrestlers looking to come back through the consey bracket.
Johnson went 3-1 Friday with two pins. Krise, Verershack and Spangle are all 1-1. Spangle, the No. 2 seed in his bracket, was upset by No. 7 seed Ethan Norris of Bellwood-Antis, 6-5. Norris faces Honan in today’s semifinals.
The only Progressland matchup in the semis features Campbell and Gable. The duo met earlier in the season with Gable coming away with a fall.
Bainey, the No. 2 seed at 113 gets third-seeded Ty Biesinger (Central) in his semi.
Zeke Dubler, the top seed at 160, faces Penn Cambria’s fourth-seeded Austin McCloskey, while Suds Dubler, the No. 1 seed at 172, matches up with Southern Huntingdon’s Tommy Cohenour.
Coudriet and Hughes are both the No. 2 seeds in their weight bracket.
Coudriet is set to face Penns Valley’s third-seeded Colten Shunk, while Hughes meets River Valley’s third-seeded Cole Stuchal.
Foster, the fourth seed at 145, tangles with top-seeded Ty Watson from Penns Valley.
Klinger, also a fourth seed, matches up with Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton, the No. 1 seed at heavyweight.
Frantz, the fifth seed at 126, also matches up with a top seed, getting Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover.
Glendale’s Malachi Richards (145), Mo Valley’s Tobi Socie (138) and Aaron Domanick (160), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Andrew Hensal (215) and West Branch’s Nick Stavola (138), Tyce Cantolina (160), Austin Kerin (189) and Tyler Biggans (285) were all eliminated from the tournament.
Hensal and Biggans both won two bouts before bowing out. Biggans racked up two pins, while Hensal recorded a fall and a decision.
Wrestling resumes this morning at 10:30 with the third round of consolations.
The semifinal round will follow.