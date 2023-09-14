Here are the high school football statistical leaders for Progressland after Week 3 of the 2022 season.

KEY: CL — Clearfield, CU — Curwensville, G — Glendale, MV — Moshannon Valley, PO —Philipsburg-Osceola, WB — West Branch.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

;Att.;Yds.;Avg.

Tanner Kephart, MV;44;450;10.2

Tyler Biggans, WB;47;359;7.6

Jakodi Jones, PO;39;199;5.1

Carter Chamberlain, CL;25;191.7.6

Brady Collins, CL;23;179;7.8

Tyler Dunn, CU;31;158;5.1

Luke Yarger, MV;16;138;8.6

Braden Holland, CU;39;119;3.1

Sam McDonald, PO;22;111;5.0

Azadio Vargas, WB;18;85;4.7

RECEIVING

(Most receptions)

;Rec.;Yds.;Avg.

Carter Freeland, CL;15;257;17.1

Hunter Tkakic, CU;12;144;12.0

Micah Beish, MV;8;186;23.3

Frankie Leskovansky, WB;8;123;15.4

Connor Luzier, CU;8;38;4.8

Easton Emigh, WB;7;184;26.3

Braden Holland, CU;7;143;20.8

Craig Fluck, WB;7;109;15.6

Brady Collins, CL;7;83;11.9

Nick Johnson, PO;7;69;9.9

PASSING

(Most yards)

;Comp;Att;Yds

Tyler Biggans, WB;38;70;621

Will Domico, CL;35;61;552

Tyler Dunn, CU;40;79;498

Jalen Kutern, MV;17;33;390

Zack Meyers, PO;25;49;329

Zach Reifer, MV;4;5;91

Tanner Kephart, MV;1;1;3

SCORING

(Total Points)

Tanner Kephart, MV;42

Carter Chamberlain, CL;30

Luke Yarger, MV;30

Jakodi Jones, PO;24

Will Domico, CL;18

Micah Beish, MV;16

Braden Holland, CU;16

Brady Collins, CL;12

Warren Diethrick, CL;12

Easton Emigh, WB;12

Azadio Vargas, WB;12

KICKING

;PAT;FG;PTS.

Warren Diethrick, CL;9;1;12

Carson Long, PO;4;1;7

J.C. Smith, MV;6;0;6

Emma Bucha, WB;4;0;4

Everett Addleman, CU;2;0;2

PUNTING

;NO;AVG.

Brandon Hahn, PO;5;41.8

Andrew Pentz, CU;8;38.3

Coby Kephart, WB;3;37.3

Braden Holland, CU;1;35;35.0

Carter Chamberlain, CL;8;30.4

Mason Klingler, PO;5;26.1

TACKLES

Sam Shipley, MV;54

Tyler Biggans, WB;41

Scott Smeal, WB;33

Luke Yarger, MV;31

Colton Ryan, CL;30

Tyler Dunn, CU;29

Alex Knepp, PO;29

Brady Collins, CL;26

Rocco Reifer, MV;24

Azadio Vargas, WB;24

Sam Gustafson, CU;21

Braden Holland, CU;20

Nick Johnson, PO;20

Luke Liptak, WB;20

Ethan Siegel, CU;19

SACKS

Sam Shipley, MV;5

Carter Freeland, CL;4

Troy Canner, MV;2

Tanner Kephart, MV;2

Tyler Lobb, MV;2

Scott Smeal, WB;2

JC Smith, MV;2

13 players tied with 1

INTERCEPTIONS

Luke Yarger, MV;3

Jalen Kurten, MV;2

Cael Butler, CU;1

Will Domico, CL;1

Tanner Kephart, MV;1

Lucas Peterson, PO;1

Colton Ryan, CL;1

PASSES DEFENDED

Nick Johnson, PO;4

Will Domico, CL;3

Cayden Bell, CL;2

Brady Collins, CL;2

Carter Freeland, CL;2

Parker Lamb, PO;2

Lucas Peterson, PO;2

Luke Yarger, MV;2

5 players tied with 1

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

Troy Canner, MV;2

Sam Shipley, MV;2

14 players tied with 1

Punting statistics not provided by all schools

Glendale statistics not available