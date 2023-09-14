Here are the high school football statistical leaders for Progressland after Week 3 of the 2022 season.
KEY: CL — Clearfield, CU — Curwensville, G — Glendale, MV — Moshannon Valley, PO —Philipsburg-Osceola, WB — West Branch.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
;Att.;Yds.;Avg.
Tanner Kephart, MV;44;450;10.2
Tyler Biggans, WB;47;359;7.6
Jakodi Jones, PO;39;199;5.1
Carter Chamberlain, CL;25;191.7.6
Brady Collins, CL;23;179;7.8
Tyler Dunn, CU;31;158;5.1
Luke Yarger, MV;16;138;8.6
Braden Holland, CU;39;119;3.1
Sam McDonald, PO;22;111;5.0
Azadio Vargas, WB;18;85;4.7
RECEIVING
(Most receptions)
;Rec.;Yds.;Avg.
Carter Freeland, CL;15;257;17.1
Hunter Tkakic, CU;12;144;12.0
Micah Beish, MV;8;186;23.3
Frankie Leskovansky, WB;8;123;15.4
Connor Luzier, CU;8;38;4.8
Easton Emigh, WB;7;184;26.3
Braden Holland, CU;7;143;20.8
Craig Fluck, WB;7;109;15.6
Brady Collins, CL;7;83;11.9
Nick Johnson, PO;7;69;9.9
PASSING
(Most yards)
;Comp;Att;Yds
Tyler Biggans, WB;38;70;621
Will Domico, CL;35;61;552
Tyler Dunn, CU;40;79;498
Jalen Kutern, MV;17;33;390
Zack Meyers, PO;25;49;329
Zach Reifer, MV;4;5;91
Tanner Kephart, MV;1;1;3
SCORING
(Total Points)
Tanner Kephart, MV;42
Carter Chamberlain, CL;30
Luke Yarger, MV;30
Jakodi Jones, PO;24
Will Domico, CL;18
Micah Beish, MV;16
Braden Holland, CU;16
Brady Collins, CL;12
Warren Diethrick, CL;12
Easton Emigh, WB;12
Azadio Vargas, WB;12
KICKING
;PAT;FG;PTS.
Warren Diethrick, CL;9;1;12
Carson Long, PO;4;1;7
J.C. Smith, MV;6;0;6
Emma Bucha, WB;4;0;4
Everett Addleman, CU;2;0;2
PUNTING
;NO;AVG.
Brandon Hahn, PO;5;41.8
Andrew Pentz, CU;8;38.3
Coby Kephart, WB;3;37.3
Braden Holland, CU;1;35;35.0
Carter Chamberlain, CL;8;30.4
Mason Klingler, PO;5;26.1
TACKLES
Sam Shipley, MV;54
Tyler Biggans, WB;41
Scott Smeal, WB;33
Luke Yarger, MV;31
Colton Ryan, CL;30
Tyler Dunn, CU;29
Alex Knepp, PO;29
Brady Collins, CL;26
Rocco Reifer, MV;24
Azadio Vargas, WB;24
Sam Gustafson, CU;21
Braden Holland, CU;20
Nick Johnson, PO;20
Luke Liptak, WB;20
Ethan Siegel, CU;19
SACKS
Sam Shipley, MV;5
Carter Freeland, CL;4
Troy Canner, MV;2
Tanner Kephart, MV;2
Tyler Lobb, MV;2
Scott Smeal, WB;2
JC Smith, MV;2
13 players tied with 1
INTERCEPTIONS
Luke Yarger, MV;3
Jalen Kurten, MV;2
Cael Butler, CU;1
Will Domico, CL;1
Tanner Kephart, MV;1
Lucas Peterson, PO;1
Colton Ryan, CL;1
PASSES DEFENDED
Nick Johnson, PO;4
Will Domico, CL;3
Cayden Bell, CL;2
Brady Collins, CL;2
Carter Freeland, CL;2
Parker Lamb, PO;2
Lucas Peterson, PO;2
Luke Yarger, MV;2
5 players tied with 1
FUMBLE RECOVERIES
Troy Canner, MV;2
Sam Shipley, MV;2
14 players tied with 1
Punting statistics not provided by all schools
Glendale statistics not available