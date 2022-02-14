Here are the high school boys basketball statistical leaders for Progressland through games played on Jan. 1.
KEY: CL — Clearfield, CU — Curwensville, G — Glendale, H — Harmony, MV — Moshannon Valley, PO — Philipsburg-Osceola, WB — West Branch.
TEAM LEADERS
POINTS PER GAME
Clearfield;61.2
Philipsburg-Osceola;61.0
Harmony;60.0
West Branch;52.6
Curwensville;48.3
Glendale;44.6
Moshannon Valley;43.4
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
;Team;FTM;FTA;%
Clearfield;64;97;65.9
Harmony;116;178;65.1
Philipsburg-Osceola;77;129;59.6
Curwensville;79;133;59.3
Moshannon Valley;87;150;58.0
West Branch;105;192;54.6
Glendale;74;156;47.4
3-POINTERS PER GAME
Clearfield;8.5
Curwensville;5.5
Glendale;5.1
Philipsburg-Osceola;4.1
West Branch;4.0
Moshannon Valley;3.4
Harmony;2.8
INDIVIDUAL
POINTS PER GAME
Cole Miller, CL;24.2
Ty Terry, CU;21.9
Mason Peterson, G;17.4
Jake DeSimone, PO;16.6
Cohlton Fry, H;16.4
Jack Bracken, H;15.0
Jeremy Whitehead, PO;15.0
Ryan Gearhart, CL;14.8
Isaac Tiracorda, WB;13.9
Curtis Boring, H;12.0
Samuel Howard, MV;11.3
Oliver Harpster, PO;11.1
Anthony Maseto, H;10.7
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 20 attempts)
;Name;FTM;FTA;%
Cole Miller, CL;21;25;84.0
Ty Terry, CU;36;49;73.4
C. Potutschnig, G;13;17;76.4
Anthony Maseto, H;25;35;71.4
Curtis Boring, H;24;34;70.5
Samuel Howard, MV;30;44;68.1
Danny McGarry, CU;13;20;65.0
Zack Tiracorda, WB;23;36;63.8
Kyle Kolesar, WB;17;27;62.9
Jeremy Whitehead, PO;23;37;62.1
Jack Bracken, H;29;47;61.7
Cohlton Fry, H;24;39;61.5
3-POINTERS
Cole Miller, CL;57
Ty Terry, CU;43
Mason Peterson, G;26
Jackson Croyle, WB;16
Oliver Harpster, PO;16
Connor Potutschnig, G;16
Ryan Gearhart, CL;14
Kadin Hansel, MV;13
Curtis Boring, H;12
Jeremy Whitehead, PO;11
Jake DeSimone, PO;10
Davis Fleming, CU;10
Michael Kitko, MV;10
Owen Koleno, WB;10
Isakk Way, CL;10