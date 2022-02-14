Here are the high school boys basketball statistical leaders for Progressland through games played on Jan. 1.

KEY: CL — Clearfield, CU — Curwensville, G — Glendale, H — Harmony, MV — Moshannon Valley, PO — Philipsburg-Osceola, WB — West Branch.

TEAM LEADERS

POINTS PER GAME

Clearfield;61.2

Philipsburg-Osceola;61.0

Harmony;60.0

West Branch;52.6

Curwensville;48.3

Glendale;44.6

Moshannon Valley;43.4

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

;Team;FTM;FTA;%

Clearfield;64;97;65.9

Harmony;116;178;65.1

Philipsburg-Osceola;77;129;59.6

Curwensville;79;133;59.3

Moshannon Valley;87;150;58.0

West Branch;105;192;54.6

Glendale;74;156;47.4

3-POINTERS PER GAME

Clearfield;8.5

Curwensville;5.5

Glendale;5.1

Philipsburg-Osceola;4.1

West Branch;4.0

Moshannon Valley;3.4

Harmony;2.8

INDIVIDUAL

POINTS PER GAME

Cole Miller, CL;24.2

Ty Terry, CU;21.9

Mason Peterson, G;17.4

Jake DeSimone, PO;16.6

Cohlton Fry, H;16.4

Jack Bracken, H;15.0

Jeremy Whitehead, PO;15.0

Ryan Gearhart, CL;14.8

Isaac Tiracorda, WB;13.9

Curtis Boring, H;12.0

Samuel Howard, MV;11.3

Oliver Harpster, PO;11.1

Anthony Maseto, H;10.7

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 20 attempts)

;Name;FTM;FTA;%

Cole Miller, CL;21;25;84.0

Ty Terry, CU;36;49;73.4

C. Potutschnig, G;13;17;76.4

Anthony Maseto, H;25;35;71.4

Curtis Boring, H;24;34;70.5

Samuel Howard, MV;30;44;68.1

Danny McGarry, CU;13;20;65.0

Zack Tiracorda, WB;23;36;63.8

Kyle Kolesar, WB;17;27;62.9

Jeremy Whitehead, PO;23;37;62.1

Jack Bracken, H;29;47;61.7

Cohlton Fry, H;24;39;61.5

3-POINTERS

Cole Miller, CL;57

Ty Terry, CU;43

Mason Peterson, G;26

Jackson Croyle, WB;16

Oliver Harpster, PO;16

Connor Potutschnig, G;16

Ryan Gearhart, CL;14

Kadin Hansel, MV;13

Curtis Boring, H;12

Jeremy Whitehead, PO;11

Jake DeSimone, PO;10

Davis Fleming, CU;10

Michael Kitko, MV;10

Owen Koleno, WB;10

Isakk Way, CL;10

