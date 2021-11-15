PHILIPSBURG — For the first time, the Moshannon Valley YMCA will hold a Fall Family Festival, which aims to give families an activity on a Friday night, according to branch Director Chris Calliari.
The event is set for Friday, Nov. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Calliari noted. It is free and open to the public.
“It’s just something for the families to do,” said Calliari. “If you’re a parent and you have a kid, your Friday nights are usually not the most fun. Hopefully this will bring some entertainment for the kids and the families as well.”
Upon entering the building, people will visit the welcome desk and obtain a sheet with the different activities. The activities can be completed at various stations.
After all activities are crossed off, participants receive a goodie bag. The goal is to have six to eight stations, Calliari stated.
“Each station will incorporate some kind of either physical wellness, social wellness or mental wellness,” Calliari said.
These activities could range from pickleball to arts and crafts to a balance beam. Kids will also be able to create snacks, such as trail mix. Calliari noted that food-related materials will be separated to keep everything hygienic.
There will also be learning opportunities for parents. In the lobby area, there will be information about car seat safety.
Volunteers are always welcome to assist with the event. Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Moshannon Valley YMCA at 814-342-0889.
Although the fall festival is the first of its kind, Calliari hopes to hold similar seasonal events in the future, potentially in winter and spring. The Moshannon Valley YMCA would also like to incorporate monthly events for families, such as movie nights or a date night, Calliari stated.