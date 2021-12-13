PHILIPSBURG — The YMCA of Centre County is hard at work spreading holiday cheer.
Volunteers were busy wrapping gifts for children from families participating in the Christmas Program at the Philipsburg food center on Sunday. After going through copious amounts of wrapping paper, there are still gifts to wrap.
“We still have a lot of stuff that we got donated that we’re still wrapping as extra gifts for the kids,” said Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis. “It’s going full bore. We’re very pleased.”
Anyone wanting to apply their wrapping skills and volunteer should contact Curtis at mcurtis@ymcaocc.org or 814-801-0111. Volunteers will start tackling the remaining gifts at 6 p.m. this Tuesday and Wednesday.
Families call in advance for the gift program. For this year, there are over 150 families participating. Curtis estimates the program is serving a minimum of 500 children.
About 95 percent of items being distributed were donated, according to Curtis. People typically call and take a child, receiving a list of the child’s needs and wants.
The gift distribution will take place on Dec. 19 behind the YMCA’s food center on Shadylane Drive.
The YMCA also has other festive projects. It will be giving out over 200 Christmas stockings this year.
According to Curtis, it is also rumored that Santa will be around the area this Friday night. During the Santa Run, the group takes the Travelin’ Table and the Hometown Heroes vehicles to various locations with toys. The organization does try to target areas where there is a suspected need for a little holiday cheer.
“We just go in, turn the lights on and hit the air horns,” said Curtis. “The kids come out, and we give them presents.”