RAMEY — The seventh annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies at Clearfield, Philipsburg and Ramey will be held Saturday, Dec. 18.
“There will be 200 wreaths placed on veterans’ graves this year. These are not Christmas wreaths but are a symbol of appreciation and gratitude for veterans’ service to us and to the country so that we can enjoy the freedoms we do today,” event Coordinator Robin Bowser said.
The escort for the tractor trailer carrying the wreaths will start at St. Francis School, Clearfield. A stop will be made before leaving Clearfield to allow wreaths to be placed at the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6 monument, Clearfield. The caravan will then proceed to Philipsburg where a stop will be made at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument along U.S. Route 322 for a short ceremony and placing of wreaths. The procession will travel through Houtzdale and Madera before ending at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey for a service that will begin at noon.
Bowser said it is important to remember veterans all year long and especially during the holiday season.
“At this time of year of hustling and bustling and with the cold weather, not many of these veterans are remembered like they are at Memorial Day and Veterans Day. With each wreath laid on Saturday, we ask people to say the veteran’s name aloud and thank them for their service. They will never be forgotten if we do this small gesture. Veterans receiving wreaths served from the Civil War to the present. They are from all branches of service.”
Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when wreaths were placed at Arlington Cemetery by a wreath maker from Maine, Morrill Worcester, had a surplus of wreaths. The program became a national program in 2007 after people began hearing about wreaths being placed at Arlington National Cemetery with the Arlington escort.
As stated on its website, Wreaths Across America’s message is, “While we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, our servicemen and women sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year, to preserve our freedoms. And in many homes across the U.S., every day there is an empty seat for one who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. That is why our mission to remember, honor and teach lasts all year long, far beyond the single day in December when wreath-laying ceremonies are held. All throughout the year, Wreaths Across America works in a number of ways to show veterans and their families that we will not forget—we will never forget.”
Bowser said wreaths are provided through sponsorships, donations and fundraisers.
“Many families sponsor a wreath for their family members and friends that were veterans and buried at Beulah cemetery. These families are offered an opportunity to place the wreaths themselves on their loved ones’ graves before the public ceremony,” she explained.
Wreaths are fashioned from fresh balsam fir and are made with 10 bouquets. Each bouquet represents a quality of every service person –belief, love, strength, honesty, humility, ambition, optimism, concern, pride, and hopes and dreams.
The wreath escort in 2020 consisted of more than 30 units, she explained. Included were state police, local police, military, fire departments, emergency medical services and individuals.
“What a sight it was to see people along the route waving flags, standing along the road waving, and holding signs. It was great support even with more than 20 inches of snow on the ground. We’re hoping there will be even more support along the route this year since the forecast is more favorable this year,” Bowser said.
The ceremony at Beulah Cemetery will begin with wreaths being unloaded followed by the Smithmill Veterans of Foreign Wars and Houtzdale American Legion Honor Guard service. There will be musical selections. Taps will be played to close the ceremony and wreath laying will take place.
Wreaths will remain on the grave sites until late January when they will be retired. Individuals are invited to help with that task.