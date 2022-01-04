HOUTZDALE — Not much is changing at Woodward Township in the new year.
Supervisor Rick Kasubick will once again be chairman, with Supervisor Bob Baker as vice chairman.
A few noteworthy changes include Dave Dotts appointed to the vacancy board and Heather Bozovich being named as the new solicitor.
Supervisors also addressed rates for equipment rental and various fees. The set prices have not been changed in years, according to Kasubick.
The rates for equipment rentals will go from $65 to $75 per hour. The equipment includes boom mower, loader, back hoe and trucks.
The following fee schedule changes were made. The zoning permit went from $30 to $50 and subdivision and land use from $20 to $50. Timber harvest fee and driveway permit fee increased by $25.
The donations for Houtzdale Fire Co. will be $4,000 plus 1.5 mills, and the Houtzdale Ramey EMS will receive $4,000. Woodward Township Recreation Authority will be given $1,000.
The township meets the first Monday of the month at 4 p.m., except in July and September due to holidays. The July meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 5, and the September meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 6.