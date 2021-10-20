KYLERTOWN — A 62-year-old woman was killed in a crash on state Route 53 near the westbound entrance to Interstate 80 at exit 133 in Cooper Township on Tuesday.
According to Clearfield-based state police, a 2000 International tractor trailer driven by James A. Demchak, 54, of Philipsburg, was traveling south on SR 53 and turned left to enter onto the westbound entrance of the ramp of I-80 at Exit 133. Demchak allegedly failed to notice the northbound oncoming 2007 Cadillac CTS adn struck the front/driver’s side of the vehicle.
The operator of the Cadillac, an unnamed female, was transported to UPMC Altoona Trauma by STAT MedEvac for treatment of injuries. The woman was later pronounced deceased at the hospital by trauma surgeons, police said.
Demchak was not injured.
Assisting troopers on scene were emergency responders from Moshannon Valley EMS, Grassflat Vol. Fire Co., Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co., and the state Department of Transportation.