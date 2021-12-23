CURRY RUN — A woman was transported by medical helicopter following a single vehicle accident Wednesday night in the village of Curry Run.
Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey Chief Bryan Sheeder said a woman was traveling south on U.S. Route 219 through the village, near the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and Curry Run Road, when for unknown reasons her vehicle left the roadway, striking a house.
He said the fire company’s initial dispatch reported no one inside the car and no injuries. “When firefighters arrived on scene they found a woman inside the car with injuries,” Sheeder said.
The vehicle had to be stabilized to allow first responders to extricate the woman from the vehicle and transport her by ambulance to the firehall in Mahaffey where she was air lifted to UPMC Altoona. Sheeder had no information on the extent of the woman’s injuries.
He said Community was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. and Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville. Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co. assisted with establishing the landing zone at the firehall. First responders were on scene approximately an hour.