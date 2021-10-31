CURWENSVILLE — The winners of Saturday’s Curwensville Lions Club’s Halloween parade may pick up their prizes this week.
Parade Chairman Ron Reiter said all prizes from Saturdays parade were not claimed. Winners must bring their numbered tags from the parade to Curwensville Florist, 549 State St., Curwensville, during business hours, to receive their prizes.
The category and numbers are: group, first place, 86; second, 125; and third, 138.
Prettiest, first, 132; second, 107; and third, 12. Ugliest, first, 138; second, 7; and third, 68.
Most unique, first, 81; second, 56; and third, 75.