Saturday was one of those days. I had to work for a couple hours and my husband was painting the living room — something that has needed to be done for a while but we put off because neither of us enjoys the process or the upheaval it creates.
In addition, the normal weekend chores needed to be accomplished — cleaning, laundry and errands.
Dinner time rolled around and as I was pondering what to make, I thought of a soup recipe that I had tried a couple weeks ago but just wasn’t satisfied with. I felt the base lacked flavor and wasn’t as good as it could have been.
Anyway, I decided to play around with the ingredients to determine whether I could make it more flavorful and more nutritious.
I kept some of the same components — mild bulk sausage, pasta, tomatoes and chicken broth and Parmesan cheese. I omitted the cream and the jar of spaghetti sauce the previous recipe called for and added a few more vegetables. I am hoping not to sound ostentatious, but I think my version is better.
Italian Sausage Soup was quick to prepare. It simmers about 30 minutes so you can prepare it and serve it up in less than an hour, making it a great choice for a weeknight meal.
The pasta is cooked separately from this soup and it gets stirred in just prior to serving. If you are going to eat all the soup in one sitting, stir all the cooked pasta into the broth, but if you are making this recipe to serve over several meals I would suggest holding back some of the pasta and then stirring the cooked pasta into the reheated leftover soup before it is eaten. If the pasta is left to cool in the soup it will act like a sponge and suck up all the broth, making the soup more like a casserole and the pasta mushy.
If you would like to make this a creamy soup, stir in 1-1 1/2 cups heavy cream before serving. You could also substitute hot sausage or turkey sausage but if you are using hot sausage I would omit the red pepper flakes. Even sausage in cases will work in this soup but you will need to remove the casings before browning it.
Italian Sausage Soup
16 ounces of bulk mild sausage
1 medium onion, peeled and diced
2-3 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
1 stalk of celery, cut into thin slices
1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
1/4-1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
1 32-ounce box of chicken broth
1 29-ounce can of peeled whole tomatoes in juice, crush the tomatoes or cut into small pieces
1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce
1 cup of water, use the water to rinse the can
1 16-ounce box of small-shape pasta, cooked according to package instructions and drained
1 12-ounce bag of frozen or fresh spinach or kale
Grated Parmesan cheese or shredded mozzarella cheese
In a 4-quart Dutch oven, brown the sausage until it is cooked through and no pink remains. Add the diced onion, minced garlic, diced carrots, celery, Italian seasonings and red pepper flakes. Cook until the vegetables begin to soften and are becoming translucent, 3-5 minutes.
Add the broth, tomatoes and juice, water and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occassionally. Add the spinach and cook about one minute. Stir in the cooked pasta and the cream, if using.
Top servings with grated Parmesan cheese or shredded mozzarella.
Makes approximately six to eight servings.