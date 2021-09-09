Today’s temperatures will remain cooler than normal thanks to a large-scale trough that is moving east through the state. High pressure will build over the weekend with mainly dry weather and mostly seasonable temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees. Light southwest wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees ; noon, 66 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 15 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.