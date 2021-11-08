MORRISDALE — Students at West Branch Elementary School are hard at work learning patriotic songs for a Veteran’s Day performance, according to Daniel Stilson, who teaches general music for pre-K through fourth grade.
Due to pandemic-related concerns, the Veteran’s Day meal, typically held at the high school, will not be held. Although students can’t sing for a live audience as in past years at the event, they will still use their voices in a recorded performance, which will be available on the parent communication app.
“We still want to share with the community and say, ‘Hey, we’re teaching about this. It’s important. The kids are enthusiastic about it,’” said Stilson.
Introducing students to the meaning behind Veterans Day is a school-wide effort at the elementary, according to Stilson. Art projects and even stories from the librarian can help focus on the holiday. In the classroom, second graders are working on poems and reading related stories. Students are open to learning about the holiday, Stilson noted.
“I was most nervous about explaining the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” said Stilson. “Memorial Day is obviously a little bit sadder. It’s more somber, so I focus really hard on Veterans Day. But they’re really receptive to both.”
Memorial Day is a way of honoring those who served and died. Veterans Day is more lighthearted. When Stilson explains the difference, hands fly into the air, offering names of family members who served. The children enjoy sharing these stories.
A wall, filled with photos and stories of veterans, further acknowledges the holiday. Students would ask about relatives who served and display them or veterans they known on the wall. This not only raises awareness of Veterans Day but also connects students with their family’s history.
Stilson encourages students to talk about the topic with their family.
“I try and tell them, if you know someone make sure you say thank you, give them a hug, maybe even make them a homemade card,” said Stilson. “Because we get to come to school every day, and school is a safe place. We get to play with our friends and all that, and that happens because people join the military to help keep us safe.”
Students this year will be presenting four patriotic songs: “Yankee Doodle,” “You’re A Grand Old Flag,” “America the Beautiful” and “This Land is Your Land,” along with the Pledge of Allegiance and poetry. The program will be recorded sometime this week.
Last year, the pandemic put a damper on plans as students learned the songs but never performed them. Stilson is excited to takes steps back toward the normal complete program.
“I’m really excited to do all this,” said Stilson. “It’s kind of cliche to say, but it’s getting back to normal. Veterans Day is really important. The kids need to learn about it early, get excited about it, realize the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day and make those connections.”