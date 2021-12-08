MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District board leadership will remain the same for the 2022 year.
Chad Diviney was re-elected board president, while Christina Brown was re-elected vice president at a recent reorganization meeting.
The oath of office was taken by incumbents Diviney and Melvin Smeal, along with newcomer Jeremiah Dobo. The other newly elected director, Jessica Maines, was sworn in prior to the meeting.
Maines will serve as CIU No. 10 representative. Diviney will continue as Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison.
Dobo was nominated and accepted the role of Clearfield County Career & Technology Center representative. Smeal will continue as the alternate for CCCTC.
The board approved the 2022 meeting calendar. The board typically meets the fourth Monday of each month, excluding the months of May, June, August, November and December, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library.
The meeting dates are Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 16, June 20, July 25, Aug. 15, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 1.
David Consiglio was once again appointed as solicitor to the district.