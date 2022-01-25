MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District is adding safety measures in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The district discussed its health and safety plan, along with its current mitigation efforts, at a recent board meeting. School districts are required to review their health and safety plan at least every six months.
When the plan was first presented last summer, Superintendent Michelle Dutrow explained the importance of layered prevention strategies. When the number of cases increases, a layer of protection is added.
“As we experience an influx of COVID positive cases or an influx of quarantine because of close contact, we are able to raise the level and increase the mitigation in different areas,” Dutrow stated.
The school uses a two-week rolling average of positive cases to determine if another layer needs to be added. A 5 percent positivity rate marks a potential outbreak.
“We have not gotten to the 5 percent mark yet,” said Dutrow. “We’ve been living between 3 or 4 percent… That’s what led the administrative team, in consultation with our school nurse, to make some of those changes with our health and safety plan.”
The district accepts at-home tests for positive cases. At-home tests cannot be used for students testing negative and returning to school. Dutrow noted at-home tests tend to report more false negatives.
Prior to the surge, students sat three feet apart in the cafeteria for lunch. Students now returned to social distancing of six feet in the cafeteria.
Students also no longer go to the reading table. Instead, instruction is provided in a traditional desk configuration for limiting close contact.
Masking remains optional. However, if a person who was in close contact or tested positive for COVID returns after the necessary five days, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, they must wear a mask for five days.
“Up to this point in time, we’ve had very positive responses from our families,” Dutrow said. “They do understand that if they don’t wish to have their child mask for those five days, that they may make a decision to keep their child at home for the 10 days.
“I believe we’ve only had one instance so far where somebody has indicated they didn’t wish to mask,” she continued. “In all the other instances, families are saying (they) wish to have (their) children returned to school.”
The district also plans to increase deep cleaning due to the surge. “We are in the process of layering on that additional part-time custodial support that was discussed… in the past,” Dutrow noted.