MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District Superintendent Michelle Dutrow offered updates on American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding at a recent board meeting.
ARP ESSER funding is the largest and latest to address pandemic-related impacts on schools, according to Dutrow. The funding arrives in two different lots.
Directly from the federal government, West Branch is allocated $3,320,231. The school must set aside 20 percent — about $664,000 — for addressing learning loss through initiatives such as after school or summer programs. Excluding the 20 percent, the school has about $2.7 million to spend.
When the pandemic hit, schools rapidly adapted and continue to change to meet the needs of students.
With the funding, the district hopes to create a reading, math and science technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) clubs for the elementary and middle school, according to Dutrow.
“That would be an opportunity for students after the school day to be here to participate in activities designed around those three core areas with the hope of giving them continued support and increased opportunities to close any gaps,” she told the board.
The school also intends to continue their summer program for elementary and middle school students. “We provided that this past summer,” said Dutrow. “It was a very positive experience.”
The district went through a list to determine who would most benefit from the summer program. Transportation and food was provided with the free program. Students came in for 16 days, according to Dutrow. Families could decline having their student in the program.
“As much as we wanted students to participate in the program, the parents either had conflicts or didn’t desire to have the child participate,” said Dutrow. “And so we continued to work our way up the list… to fill those slots.”
The district intends to use money not tied to learning loss for salary and benefit costs associated with three counselors, two nurses and core tech employees for the next couple years. This cost is about $700,000 a year, Dutrow stated. Any remaining funds would go toward purchasing textbook adoptions and technology devices for the year 2023-2024.
Board President Chad Diviney expressed concerns for the future.
“This funding is finite,” he said. “This isn’t something that’s going to last forever. I worry… what’s going to happen in three years or four years from now.”
This is a concern for administrators, Dutrow responded. Capturing the salaries will help. Dutrow also noted the district must get creative and always be on the lookout for potential ways to save money, particularly when retirements or resignations come up.
“We always have to be looking at new ways,” she stated. “Do all positions need to be filled? Are there other ways to accomplish what we need to get done? Same with the service contracts and materials that we purchase. We should never go from year to year and just do business the same way that we’ve always done business.”
Board member Paul Carr inquired as to what would happen should the summer/after school programs be successful when funding runs out. Dutrow stressed the purpose behind the programs.
“You’re never going to hear the administrative team saying to you that after school and summer programs are not wonderful things to offer for students at any point in time,” said Dutrow. “But these particular after school programs and these particular summer programs are designed specifically to address the learning loss that occurred from March 13 of 2019 until where we are today.”
The program is not designed to be a standard. There are options if the board wants to keep the programs in the future. Grants could be sought, organizations may be able to offer partnerships, and the district would seek other changes in order to keep the programs should the need arise.
The second pot is allocated from the governor, totaling $258,057 to West Branch, Dutrow stated. This funding was also split into categories.
For learning loss, West Branch must spend a minimum of $55,298 for student support with a focus on social, emotional and mental health needs. The district plans to use the money for universal screening tools.
West Branch also will spend money on staff professional development with the focus on social, emotional and mental health. It intends to used the money for trauma-informed training, suicide prevention training and more.
The district also will expand its Read 180 program from high school to middle school and add clubs at the high school level, specifically for social and emotional growth, such as community service or something that tackles things such as conflict resolution.
Dutrow ended her presentation with the next step for the district.
“The application will be submitted to the Department of Education for their approval,” said Dutrow. “If there’s anything that they don’t approve of that we need to change, (I’ll) be sure to come back and give you an update.”