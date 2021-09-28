MORRISDALE — The West Branch Area School District Board of School Directors, whose meeting contained a 30-minute recess designed to cool off a heated crowd, heard from those opposed to masking on Monday night.
The meeting, which is usually held in the high school library, was moved to the auditorium. Each speaker was given three minutes.
John Hess, representing the Tree of Liberty, said he has worked in EMS for about 20 years.
“I would never trust a cloth mask to provide any protection for me from a virus,” he said, adding that protection would require at least an N95 respirator.
According to Hess, masks inhibit a child’s ability to recognize facial expressions and affect drowsiness along with other health elements. He addressed the parents.
“I ask the parents,” Hess said, “How much control of your children’s health and wellness do you surrender to the politicians? Are your children already the property of the state?”
An eighth grader also spoke during the public comment period. Alexys McGovern, previously a student at the middle school, switched to cyber school due to the current situation.
McGovern alleged that last year, teachers became “obsessed” with making sure masks were worn properly. She said that teachers also pushed political agendas.
“I feel as though you think you have more authority over me than my actual parents do, and I’m going to remind you that you do not,” said McGovern.
The school board, according to McGovern, created a hostile environment as a division between those with and without masks formed. When McGovern finished speaking, the majority of the audience gave her a standing ovation.
“Those are the kids you should be proud of,” another speaker, Dawn Harper, said.
After the public comment period ended, the board attempted to move forward with their agenda. The audience questioned if the board would be taking action or could address concerns. When the board noted this was not on the agenda, the audience began shouting.
Board member Melvin Smeal removed his mask much to the delight of the audience. He did not put his mask back on throughout the meeting.
“I agree about this mask (mandate). It shouldn’t have ever been started, but it was,” Smeal told the crowd. “We had to put up with it, and the school board has to answer to certain people.”
Smeal asked the solicitor what would happen if the school board took a stance against the mask mandate. The crowd momentarily grew out of hand. Certain members of the audience shouted out for others to be quiet.
Solicitor Dave Consiglio stated he knew of no current disciplinary action against any school districts.
“That’s not to say that they may not take action,” Consiglio stated.
An audience member noted that parents supporting masks should be present if the board ever decided to take action. The person did not speak under public comment.
When board member Tom Veres attempted to give his report, the audience members talked over him. President Chad Diviney noted the crowd was being “disruptive.” The board took a 30 minute recess in efforts to calm the crowd.
“We were trying to give you guys time to calm down because we can’t carry on business,” Diviney said upon returning, addressing the crowd’s question if the mandate was discussed.
Upon resuming, the board was able to get through their agenda. In an interview following the meeting, Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said, “The board of directors and the administration continues to work towards providing a quality educational program for all the children of the district,” she said. “We understand and recognize the frustrations of many of our families on both sides of the issue, and our goal has been and will continue to be to balance the interests of both sides.”