MORRISDALE — Measurable goals have been set for the West Branch Area School District Elementary School.
When a district receives federal funding, it must revise and submit a plan for the elementary school, said Superintendent Michelle Dutrow.
Middle School Principal Mark Mitchell was reviewing the plan. The priorities are increasing ELA and math proficiency and increasing parent involvement.
According to the listed measurable goals, the district plans to address math proficiency through IXL usage and data review, which is an online system. Following an audit, the school is moving forward with implementing all parts of GO Math! program.
Parent engagement was also a part of the plan. While in-person engagement at the elementary school is strong, remote activities could be scaled up, Dutrow noted.
The district is looking to revive Wee Warrior Birthday Book events. During these events, young people are given reading material. The district also plans to return to the lending library concept, which went stagnant during the pandemic.
The pandemic contributed to how parent engagement operated.
“A lot of the increase in parent involvement had to do with some COVID-19 factors that prevented us from doing that,” said Mitchell.
Prior to this, Mitchell was reviewing the improvement plan regarding state assessment performance at the upper levels in mathematics.
“He was reviewing what new action steps we were going to take this year to work towards improving our performance on those assessments,” said Dutrow.