MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District board rejected purchasing a new divider curtain for the middle school gymnasium, agreeing to discuss the matter later when additional information is available.
The wood divider has been out of service for a few weeks, according to Maintenance Supervisor David Catherman. The parts to repair the divider are unavailable.
“There’s springs and shackles up in the top that they’re not able to get anymore,” Catherman said. “Whenever one or two was missing, it wasn’t a big deal. Now we have a lot more missing.”
Most companies shifted focus to divider curtains, Catherman noted. The cost difference between a curtain and wood divider is relatively high. A new divider curtain would cost $19,665; a wood divider was priced at $90,000.
Board members noted the divider splits up the gym classes. They doubted if a curtain could stop balls or other items from rolling into a split side.
“If you’re teaching on one side of the curtain and I’m on the other side and my balls, pucks or whatever comes over there, then I’ve got to stop my class, come over and interfere in your class,” said board member Melvin Smeal.
Smeal asked if someone could be called for an estimate to repair the current divider.
President Chad Diviney explained the board would like to see if a local fabrication company could create parts rather than the district rely solely on the vendors.
Catherman agreed to explore this option but pointed out the wood itself is damaged.
“I’m not saying that it’s not doable,” he stated, but he added, “Whenever you have something that’s 50 years old, a lot of times you don’t want to put a ton of money into it.”
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow noted it would probably take two to three months if the board ordered a new divider. The physical education staff needs to be notified the school likely won’t have the equipment before the end of the year, she added. Dutrow also noted anything fabricated would need to pass inspection.