MORRISDALE — The West Branch Area School District board heard an audit presentation for 2020-21 at a recent meeting.
Along with the surplus for the general fund, the cafeteria fund also experienced a surplus last year, according to Business Manager Erick Johnston. The free lunches and associated reimbursement was one of the reasons for the surplus.
This is the third year for a surplus in the general fund, with all of the extra funds totaling over $1.2 million over the time period.
Johnston was excited that the non-facility expenditures increased by less than 1 percent.
“That’s telling us that we’re very close in line to spending what we can spend,” he said.
The principal debt decreased by over $400,000, Johnston noted.
“The district currently has more general fund balance than outstanding principal debt, which is very significant when we start talking about future capital projects,” he said. “The iron is kind of hot, and it’s time to move on certain capital projects. With the debt being low and our balance being high, that’s the time to do it.”
John Link, presenting the audit for Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, noted the general fund balance increased by about $194K. The actual revenues were more than budgeted.
“For the revenue side, that was just due to the budgeting for the coronavirus,” Link stated. “There’s roughly $1.5 million for the ESSER funding.”
Link presented other details of the audit, mirroring many of Johnston’s earlier statements.
“The business office does a great job with its day to day,” Link said at the end of the presentation. “I’d like to commend Erick, his team and everybody there. They make it very easy on us for auditing. They help us turn it around quick.”
In preparation for the upcoming formation of a preliminary budget in May, the school board approved a resolution to not go above the index should there be any tax rate changes. This action is a routine formality.
“If we don’t take action, just to approve the resolution, which every school district has to do, then we can’t raise taxes. This allows us to raise between 0 and 4.9 percent,” Johnston explained. “It just allows us to have the option if you so choose later to do that. Not saying you will. We’ve had three straight years of no real estate taxes increases.”