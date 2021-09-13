This is my favorite time of the year. Those hot and humid days are mostly behind us, the weather is slightly cooler and the air is drier.
The leaves are changing adding some hints of color to an otherwise green landscape.
Summer’s flowers make way for fall mums, gourds, pumpkins and hay bales.
Some of my favorite colors are in seen in abundance including rich burgundy, rust, chocolate brown, orange, gold and olive green.
I do not like the weather that comes after fall, but right now I am living in the moment and hoping that September slows down a bit so that I can take it all in.
I don’t know about you but my cooking style changes as the days turn shorter. I am more apt to make meals in the oven. Meals that cook slowly through braising and roasting or sometimes piled together and baked on a sheetpan for an all-in-one dinner are the recipes I like the best.
I came across a recipe for an apple quick bread that was the inspiration for today’s recipe.
Cinnamon Swirl Apple Snack Cake is perfect for a small family or its ingredients can be doubled and baked in a 9-by-13-by-2-inch pan if you are feeding more people.
The flavors of fall are in abundance in this easy-to-prepare cake. It is full of sweet-tart apple pieces and a rich cinnamon-spiced sugar swirl runs through it.
You can serve this cake plain or topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream dollops.
Cinnamon Swirl
Apple Snack Cake
Swirl:
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Cake:
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup butter melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups peeled and chopped Granny Smith apples or another favorite baking apple
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare an 8-by-8-inch baking pan by greasing and flouring it or spraying it with non-stick cooking spray. Set the pan aside.
In a small bowl, combine the 1/2 cup packed brown sugar and the cinnamon. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar and granulated sugar. Add the vanilla extract and melted butter and continue to whisk until thoroughly combined. Stir in the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and mix just until combined. The batter will be very thick. Fold in the apples. Spread half of the batter into the prepare pan. Sprinkle with half of the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture.
Carefully spread the remaining batter on top and sprinkle the remaining cinnamon-brown sugar mixture over the top. Use a butter knife to gently swirl the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture into the batter.
Bake the cake for 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs. If the cake is browning too quickly before it is baked through, it can be covered with foil for the last 15 minutes of baking. Remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely before cutting. Garnish servings as desired.