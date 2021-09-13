AUSTIN — Weekend programs at Sinnemahoning State Park include a fall bird walk, an elk program, pontoon tours, and a children’s program.
Fall Migration Bird Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 8:30-10 a.m. Visitors can take a walk with the new park Naturalist, Susan Schenck, to search for songbirds as they begin their journey south for the winter. All ages and abilities are welcome. The hike will be one-to-two miles over mostly level terrain. Participants should bring water and their binoculars or borrow binoculars from the park. Sturdy shoes are recommended. Participants should meet at pavilion No. 1 in the 40 Maples Day Use Area.
Understanding Elk Behavior will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2-3 p.m. This year when watching the elk, visitors can do more than just count antler points, they can learn to read elk behavior by understanding herd dynamics, body language and vocalizations. The interactive program is fun for all ages. Participants should meet at the Wildlife Center classroom.
Pontoon boat tours will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Participants can enjoy a relaxing and informative one-hour tour of the lake with park staff as they search the shoreline for herons, ducks, turtles, and other wildlife. The program is free but donations are requested. All ages welcome. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Participants should meet at the lake’s Day Use Area.
A kids’ story time and nature walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2-3 p.m. Participants can join the Sinnemahoning State Park’s educator for a book reading, simple craft, and outdoor activity based on the book, “Chipmunk Song” by Joanne Ryder. The program is intended for families with children age three to seven. Older and younger siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should meet in the Discovery Area near the Wildlife Center.
To pre-register for a pontoon tour, or to see a complete list of programs offered at Sinnemahoning State Park, please visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. Those needing assistance with online registration or who have questions should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.