High pressure will build into the region bringing sunny conditions with slightly lower than normal temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees ; noon, 69 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 7:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 8 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.