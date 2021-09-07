A pair of cold fronts moving across the state tonight and tomorrow will usher in a round of showers and scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds. Tomorrow will be the coolest day. Dry weather, comfortable temperatures and low humidity will be accompanied by partly-to mostly-sunny daytime conditions Friday and Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 74 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Low around 56 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees ; noon, 73 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 7:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 3 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.