Today’s temperatures will be seasonal. A cold front arriving tomorrow will bring a brief return to showers followed by cooler temperatures to end the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. South winds of 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.