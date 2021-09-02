A much anticipated taste of early fall weather has arrived. Expect refreshingly cooler and more comfortable conditions. No precipitation is expected through the first part of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent..
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees ; noon, 67 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Sunset: 7:43 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.