A much anticipated taste of early fall weather has arrived. Expect refreshingly cooler and more comfortable conditions. No precipitation is expected through the first part of the weekend.

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent..

Local report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees ; noon, 67 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

