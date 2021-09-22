Rain will stop by afternoon. Cooler and mainly dry weather will prevail for Friday and the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Rain, mainly before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 64 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees ; noon, 60 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

