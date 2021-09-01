Refreshingly cooler and drier air will follow through late week. Fair weather will remain in place into the first part of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. North wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees ; noon, 66 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 7:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 21 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.