Fronts passing through the commonwealth will affect the weather for the first part of the work week. These unsettled conditions will bring a opportunity for showers and thunderstorms and the possibility for more severe weather each day.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 81degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees ; noon, 79 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.

(National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 7:24 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 57 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

