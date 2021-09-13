Fronts passing through the commonwealth will affect the weather for the first part of the work week. These unsettled conditions will bring a opportunity for showers and thunderstorms and the possibility for more severe weather each day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 81degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees ; noon, 79 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 7:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 57 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.