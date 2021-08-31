The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida are expected to bring very heavy rainfall and considerable flooding today and into early tomorrow. Cooler temperatures and low humidity is poised to follow with fair weather expected after tomorrow into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. North wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees ; noon, 65 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.
Sunset: 7:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 30 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.