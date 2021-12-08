Beginning today, temperatures will begin trending warmer with above average temperatures remaining in place through next week. There will be opportunities for showers tomorrow and throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Saturday night: Rain showers likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.