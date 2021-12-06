Colder air will be in place today. Tomorrow light snow is expected to fall which could interrupt travel. Temperatures will trend warmer later in the week with rain expected by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of light snow after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of light snow, mainly before 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday: Rain. High near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 29 degrees; and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.