Temperatures will remain above normal. There will also be periods of rain today and tomorrow. Widespread rain is probable Friday night into Saturday. The weekend will end seasonably cooler and drier.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. East wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m., then showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Rain. High near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 88 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.