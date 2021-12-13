Temperatures will be above average through the workweek and into the first half of the weekend. Record-challenging warmth is forecasted for Thursday. The weather will be dry today with some periods of rain possible tomorrow through Friday. The most likely time for rain is Friday into Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour after midnight.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.