A weak weather system passing to the southern portion of the state may spread some light snow over portions of central Pennsylvania today but is not expected to impact weather. Temperatures are expected to trend warmer over the remainder of the week with precipitation likely by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of light snow before 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers. High near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.