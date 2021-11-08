A dry weather pattern will prevail through Thursday with temperatures trending above average. Rain is probably Friday followed by a seasonable cooling trend with lake-effect precipitation into the coming weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees ; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 5 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.