An extended period of seasonably dry and cool weather is forecast into early next week. Temperatures will begin to moderate and trend warmer by the beginning of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees ; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:49 a.m.
Sunset: 6:06 p.m.
Moon: New moon.