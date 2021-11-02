A seasonably chilly but mostly dry week is in progress across the commonwealth. A slight chance of mixed precipitation is possible this afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:47 a.m.
Sunset: 6:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with three percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.