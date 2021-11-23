Temperatures will begin to moderate today and continue into tomorrow. Another cold front will move into the state tomorrow night bringing rain with it. Below normal temperatures are expected for Friday into early next week. Conditions are expected to remain dry.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers likely before 2 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then snow showers likely after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.