A strong cold front will bring the possibility of lake effect snow showers again today. Conditions will improve by mid-week. Tomorrow and Thursday should be dry. Another cold front will move through the state Friday with rain beginning early Friday morning. Blustery weather will be in place for the rest of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 20 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.