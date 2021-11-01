A noticeable chill will start November. Any precipitation may contain some snowflakes but the weather will be mostly dry.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees ; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:46 a.m.
Sunset: 6:08 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 8 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.