Expect a temperature roller coaster to end the work week. A strong cold front moving through the state will bring in blustery conditions through today and tonight, lasting through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will moderate over the weekend ahead of another shot of cold air that will change rain to snow showers later in the day Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees ; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.