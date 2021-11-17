Today started out warm but conditions will change by days end as sharply colder and breezy conditions will move in through this evening. Temperatures will be chilly for tomorrow and moderate slightly for the weekend. Temperatures will fall again as another cold front moves in early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, possibly mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees ; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.