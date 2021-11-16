A moderating trend will occur today and remain in place through early tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that will push east through the commonwealth later in the day tomorrow. It will be followed by gusty winds and much colder temperatures. Flurries and more persistent snow showers will be in place in the northern mountainous areas of the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 60 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees ; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 4:53 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.