A nice moderating trend will set in beginning today and remain in place through mid-week. Temperatures will push above normal. Cooler weather will follow thanks to a cold front later on Thursday. The front will also bring an opportunity for rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Showers. High near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers between midnight and 1 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
Sunset: 4:54 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.