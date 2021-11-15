A nice moderating trend will set in beginning today and remain in place through mid-week. Temperatures will push above normal. Cooler weather will follow thanks to a cold front later on Thursday. The front will also bring an opportunity for rain.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: Showers. High near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers between midnight and 1 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

Sunset: 4:54 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

