A cold front will displace the mild temperatures that were in place earlier this week. The front will bring with it wide-spread soaking rain. A secondary cold front will move through tomorrow morning creating blustery conditions with temperatures falling below normal. Lake-effect precipitation will be in place beginning Sunday and lasting through the first half of the new week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 35 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees ; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
Sunset: 4:57 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 68 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.